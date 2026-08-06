AI-powered cognitive warfare demands a new defence of public trust

These innovations were introduced by the social media platforms to maximise user engagement, not to enable information warfare. Yet together they have created an unprecedented infrastructure for cognitive influence. Content now spreads less because of who shares it and more because algorithms predict it will hold attention. Since outrage generates stronger engagement than nuance, emotionally charged narratives travel farther than balanced ones.

Cognitive warfare goes a step further. While amplification seeks to dominate attention, cognitive warfare seeks to degrade judgement itself. The objective is no longer to persuade people to accept a particular narrative, but to undermine their confidence in judging any narrative. Imagine being exposed every day to an endless stream of videos, expert claims, counterclaims, manipulated images, genuine footage taken out of context, AI-generated content and fabricated fact-checks. Individually, much of it may be unconvincing. Collectively, however, it creates confusion. Over time, people stop asking what is true and begin asking whether anything can be trusted. That shift is the strategic objective. A population that trusts nothing is often more useful to an adversary than one that believes a specific falsehood, because it becomes far harder to mobilise, reassure or unite during a crisis.