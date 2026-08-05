India must fix its jobless growth model to harness the Gen Z opportunity

The level of investment in Vietnam is not that different from India. Where it differs is that, like China in its initial development phase (see chart), Vietnam relied heavily on export-led foreign direct investment, which in turn created more jobs. In Vietnam, net foreign direct investment (FDI) averaged well over 7 per cent of GDP and, in its early years, reached 10-12 per cent of GDP. In India’s case, net FDI never reached even 4 per cent of GDP, averaging closer to 1-2 per cent of GDP, and has been declining as even those who invested in India are pulling their money out.