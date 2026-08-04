Neet's digital transition must be matched by equal access to technology

Owning a computer or laptop is only part of the problem. Digital preparedness remains equally uneven. IHDS-III shows that only 32.4 per cent of men and 19.1 per cent of women aged 18-30 knew how to use a computer. Even among younger generations expected to participate in an increasingly digital education system, familiarity with computers remains far from universal. The country's digital transition has been remarkable, but digital preparedness has not progressed uniformly across regions, gender, and socio-economic groups.

Those with computers at home can enjoy an unfair advantage in the digital interface by building familiarity, speed, and confidence at no extra cost. Students who do not have a computer at home may still compensate by purchasing a device or enrolling in coaching institutes, or using private computer centres, if they can afford to do so. But for students from financially constrained families, it could impose an additional educational cost. They may have to travel farther and pay for access to computers or prepare with fewer opportunities to practise. They may therefore be disadvantaged, compared with their relatively affluent and urban counterparts.