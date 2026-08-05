Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry DrawTitan Q1 PreviewRealty Firms on Repo RateRBI Policy: Market Outlook
Home / Opinion / Columns / UPI fee proposal could complicate quick commerce's rapid expansion

UPI fee proposal could complicate quick commerce's rapid expansion

The proposal to levy a fee on UPI transactions could put quick commerce in the slow lane

Qcom, quick commerce
premium
As quick commerce expands rapidly, the proposed return of MDR on UPI transactions could reshape payment costs for merchants, platforms and consumers. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 10:01 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Zepto — a superfast delivery platform launched in 2021 as a pivot of a Covid-time venture KiranaKart —is in the news for its initial public offering (IPO) getting deferred over valuation and profitability issues. Co-founded by Stanford dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, 18 and 19 then, Zepto has been the original poster boy of quick commerce. Without the baggage of a parent company, it built its business around a system that promised speed to the 10-minute-delivery machine. 
Others on the quick commerce track are also in the news. Zomato (now Eternal), founded in 2008 by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah as FoodieBay originally, got noticed for its Q1 FY27 financial results recently, especially for its quick commerce platform Blinkit. The numbers showed not just a substantial rise in Blinkit’s monthly users but also a higher transaction frequency. Swiggy, which was founded in 2014 by Sriharsha Majety, Rahul Jaimini and Nandan Reddy, and its quick commerce unit Instamart are out there too for their financial numbers. 
Leadership changes in the quick commerce space have also been a talking point. Nandita Sinha moved from Myntra to join as Instamart CEO, as Amitesh Kumar Jha quit as the chief executive of Instamart. Not too long ago, Amit Nanda took over as the CEO of BigBasket, replacing co-founder and chief executive Hari Menon. BigBasket, which was founded in 2011 by five entrepreneurs and is now majority-owned by Tata Digital, is betting big on quick commerce to revive the business. 
Mr Nanda made the switch from Amazon, which too sees quick commerce as a potential winner and is investing heavily in that category. Walmart-owned Flipkart, also on a spree to reach its consumers faster than ever before, is competing with Amazon as well as the pure-play quick commerce players. Flipkart is also starting food delivery sometime this month, adding another layer to the quick commerce game. 
This growing buzz around quick commerce has a lot to do with the seamless payment mechanism in India. The UPI (Unified Payments Interface), undoubtedly, has played an important role in perfecting the quick commerce game for startups as well as traditional businesses venturing into an area that is all about fast, faster, fastest. Will that change with the government tabling a Bill in Parliament that may once again usher in the era of MDR (merchant discount rate) — a fee paid by merchants to banks and payment service providers? 
In 2020, the MDR on UPI use was removed to drive digital payments and for ease of doing business. While the latest proposal seeks to amend Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which protected UPI and RuPay debit cards from MDR being imposed on them, no fee has been suggested yet. The amendment will allow the government to notify which electronic payment modes could attract MDR. If and when a levy is imposed, analysts believe small transactions as well as those between two individuals would be spared. As reported, the thinking within the government seems to be that an MDR of below 0.5 per cent may be imposed for transactions of above ₹2,000 with businesses and merchants. The range of the levy may be tiered. Also, the turnover of a business/merchant may kick in while calculating the MDR — it is possible that those with an annual turnover of up to ₹1.5 crore may not have to make this payment. 
So many caveats, categories and tiered calculations while imposing an MDR on UPI transactions could result in a labyrinth of rules and guidelines in an already complex retail landscape, including in fast-growing ecommerce and quick commerce. It may turn out to be quite a task to determine the levy based on the turnover of a merchant in addition to each transaction value. Thousands of sellers and merchants of various sizes are hosted on ecommerce marketplace platforms. While there’s no clarity yet on how much or whether a buyer will need to pay at all once MDR kicks in, typically merchants and businesses are known to pass on any additional burden to the consumer. 
Whether or not quick commerce is an ideal business format is another matter. A few months ago, gig workers went on strike, protesting against the quick commerce model and citing safety hazards in meeting such short-duration deadlines. After government intervention, many companies removed the 10-minute-delivery marketing and advertising tags. However, quick commerce — whatever definition one may adopt — continues as a vibrant stream of business, with warehouses and dark stores coming up all over the country. 
In a recent conversation, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told this newspaper that Flipkart is not a quick commerce company and that quick commerce is only one of the ways to deliver products. Even so, it is clear that no online business can escape the urgency of speed in the current order. Mr Krishnamurthy’s answer to a question about artificial intelligence is self-explanatory: “Whoever uses AI and technology to get products to customers first will win. That’s the North Star for technology and AI.” 
Indeed, UPI, which is subsidised by the government through an incentive scheme for transactions up to ₹2,000 at small merchants, is looking for a sustainable financial model for the investment required to scale up its technology and reach. But is bringing back MDR (like in the case of credit and debit cards), and that too with a complex rulebook, the only way forward?
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Status quo policy: Rate hike may still not be on the cards this year

Premium

India should align ESG disclosures with global reporting standards

The canary in the AI coal mine: Winning the race without safeguards

Premium

August MPC: Wait and watch, with ample caution amid inflation risks

Premium

Just a little space: Give micro-businesses the legal room to flourish

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BlinkitSwiggyBigBasketDigital PaymentsUPI transactionsBS Opinion

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 10:00 PM IST

Next Story