UPI fee proposal could complicate quick commerce's rapid expansion

This growing buzz around quick commerce has a lot to do with the seamless payment mechanism in India. The UPI (Unified Payments Interface), undoubtedly, has played an important role in perfecting the quick commerce game for startups as well as traditional businesses venturing into an area that is all about fast, faster, fastest. Will that change with the government tabling a Bill in Parliament that may once again usher in the era of MDR (merchant discount rate) — a fee paid by merchants to banks and payment service providers?

In 2020, the MDR on UPI use was removed to drive digital payments and for ease of doing business. While the latest proposal seeks to amend Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which protected UPI and RuPay debit cards from MDR being imposed on them, no fee has been suggested yet. The amendment will allow the government to notify which electronic payment modes could attract MDR. If and when a levy is imposed, analysts believe small transactions as well as those between two individuals would be spared. As reported, the thinking within the government seems to be that an MDR of below 0.5 per cent may be imposed for transactions of above ₹2,000 with businesses and merchants. The range of the levy may be tiered. Also, the turnover of a business/merchant may kick in while calculating the MDR — it is possible that those with an annual turnover of up to ₹1.5 crore may not have to make this payment.