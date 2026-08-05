Status quo policy: Rate hike may still not be on the cards this year

Incidentally, in the developed markets, central banks focus on core inflation. But in such markets, core inflation mostly converges with the headline inflation, which has not been the case in India. Apart from volatile oil prices, food prices play a role in the divergence. Till recently, food inflation had a 45.9 per cent weightage in the CPI inflation basket. In the new series, which kicked off early this year, the weightage has gone down to 36.8 per cent.
Meanwhile, post policy, the overnight index swap or OIS market is pricing in 2.5 rate hikes in the next 12 months. Before the policy, it was pricing in 3 hikes.