A story for every screen

Mr Mehta has been around for long. He’s done TV shows such as Amrita (1994) and Dooriyan (1999). Many of his films, Citylights (2014), have won praise and awards but never the kind of popularity that Scam 1992 and Scoop have brought. More people have heard of Mr Mehta now than when he was making full-length feature films.

Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul’s Netflix series Scoop, based on Jigna Vora’s memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, is a fantastic watch. Ms Vora, who was the deputy bureau chief with The Asian Age at that time, was wrongly implicated in the 2011 murder of Mid-Day’s crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey (or J Dey). She got bail after nine months of imprisonment and was acquitted in 2018. Scoop has been among the top 10 shows on Netflix in India since its release on June 2. Mr Mehta’s previous work Scam 1992 (2020), based on the Harshad Mehta scam, was a huge success that helped revive the fortunes of the then-struggling SonyLIV. His next one, Scam 2003:The Telgi Story, is due for release this September on SonyLIV. Judging by online chatter, audiences await it with bated breath. It is safe to say that Mr Mehta is one of the hottest directors in the OTT space.