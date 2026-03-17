Annual reports that matter: Why companies must go beyond compliance

Accessibility also matters. In an era of electronic voting, the annual report must be structured for usability — searchable, navigable and written in plain language. Disclosures that are technically complete but practically opaque do not meet the spirit of accountability. Finally, as this is also the time when shareholder resolutions are presented, they should review the voting outcomes from the past year. Where more than 20 per cent of shareholders have dissented, boards should either provide a clearer explanation of their position or use the current shareholder meeting to take corrective action. Ideally, such engagement should be within 90 days of the voting results being published. Even so, doing this now will still send a strong signal that investor concerns are being heard.