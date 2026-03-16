India should join other middle powers to protect the global rule of law

These new trade agreements are also important for what India must aim at to cope with the uncertainty of trade policy fomented by the US. Post-2000, infotech services were the major driver of export growth, with their share rising to $225 billion today and employing about 8 million white-collar skilled workers. The slowing down of this export growth and the decline in related employment growth from 8 per cent per year in the five years from 2010 to 2015 to less than half now are not just attributable to the trade policies of Mr Trump, but to a change in the nature of the infotech sector, with the rapid development and expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) services. In the long-term, India’s strong promotion of AI domestically may correct the current slowdown. But in the short- and medium-term, India must rely more on manufactured product exports for maintaining its export earnings at a reasonable level. The trade agreements that it has signed with the middle-income powers will support this boost to goods exports. More than that, it will provide a basis for boosting growth in the states that are below the national average but which have the capacity to provide blue-collar workers for manufacturing plants.