AI rewrites the strategy for war, weapons as Iran conflict escalates

The rapid integration of AI is reshaping command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. This shift is already visible on the ground: About 140 smart surveillance installations are now operational along India’s borders. This technological surge is not merely a strategic move but a massive investment catalyst, strengthening India’s readiness for future warfare. The effort involves collaboration between public sector giants like Bharat Electronics Limited and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and specialised private companies such as Zen Technologies and Paras Defence. At the heart of this transformation sits the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Through its Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, the DRDO has engineered a portfolio of over 75 AI-driven products, ranging from autonomous robotics and cyber defence to advanced, AI-based surveillance solutions.