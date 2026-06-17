Any Time Money: Why ATMs continue to matter in India's digital age

For those who may not be aware, withdrawing money from a bank back then called for a visit to the branch. You filled out a slip (or a cheque), picked a token, and waited for your number to flash. Depending on the branch, your wait could be for ten minutes — and god forbid if it was the ‘tea break’ or ‘lunch break’, which made your wait a lot longer. (Even the concept of a ‘Teller’, to dispense cash, came to India only in the 1970s). Finally, you walked out with a wallet full of your own cash, with a proud smile.