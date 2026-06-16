Why India's employment question now turns on permanence and retention

It is worth remembering that joblessness penalises far more than income, eroding skills, self-respect, and one’s place in society, and Voltaire had said as much when he let Candide conclude that labour keeps three great evils at bay, namely boredom, vice, and want. A scheme of this kind is finally to be valued because it grasps that fuller meaning of employment, treating the formal job not as a statistic to be tallied but as the first secure rung of a working life. The task now, as India sets its course towards a developed economy by 2047, is to hold to the patience the scheme embodies and ensure that meaningful employment for the young, which the Prime Minister has placed at the centre of the national project, is realised not in a single season of incentives but across a generation of durable, productive, and dignified work.