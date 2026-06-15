Focus of manufacturing policy should be on new startups and tech growth

India does have a programme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). But the impact is modest, with MSMEs accounting for just 31 per cent of GDP, way below what it is in China. There was a move to enhance development for MSMEs in the 2025-26 Budget and a provision of ₹11,954 crore was made for the “Employment Guarantee” programme and for “Credit Support” schemes. But the 2026-27 Budget reported that the revised outlay in 2025-28 was just ₹2,549 crore. This is way below the funds accruing to larger enterprises through the PLI, where the revised outlay reported for 2025-26 is ₹13,145 crore and the saving in corporation tax from tax incentives, which is ₹98,095 crore.