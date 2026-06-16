India must use West Asia respite to pursue overdue policy reforms

The government did roll out new policies to boost domestic output. They yielded some results in gas production, but oil production maintained a southward direction in spite of a policy switchover from a cost-recovery-based New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) to a more investor-friendly Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy. Recent initiatives by the petroleum ministry in encouraging greater use of ethanol-based fuel for vehicles are welcome, but it should also step up its drive to increase the domestic production of crude oil and gas with equal zeal.

Two, there are reasons to be worried about the available fiscal space with the government, with the additional annualised burden of expenditure on account of the various steps taken in the wake of the West Asian crisis going up to about ₹4 trillion. These include an extra burden of ₹1 trillion on account of the cut in special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel, an allocation of ₹1 trillion for the Economic Stabilisation Fund, an additional fertiliser subsidy burden of ₹1.7 trillion, and an allocation of ₹18,000 crore for the credit guarantee scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises. If not matched by expenditure savings under some other heads, the additional spending burden would widen the fiscal deficit of the Union government to about 5.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) as against the budgeted figure of 4.3 per cent. The need, therefore, is to either raise revenues through taxation measures or take some other steps.