The rupee's problem runs deeper than West Asia war and oil price surge

However, things have not turned out as expected. For a start, the shift out of China has been smaller than anticipated. China continues to be the workshop of the world, even expanding into new sectors (such as automobiles) where it previously did not have any major international presence. Moreover, the manufacturing that has shifted out of China has generally not come to India. Gross foreign direct investment (FDI) in India has in fact fallen from 3.6 per cent of GDP in 2008 to less than 1 per cent in 2024. The major beneficiaries of the China+1 shift have been in East Asia, with Vietnam in particular seeing its FDI ratio surge to more than 5 per cent. While foreign firms have been reluctant to invest in India, Indian firms have been expanding their investment abroad. Outward FDI has doubled over the past two years from roughly $15 billion to more than $30 billion in 2025-26, even as domestic investment has remained sluggish. In other words, India has not been able to present itself as an attractive manufacturing location, either to foreign or to domestic firms.