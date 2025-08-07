As GPS disruptions grow, India eyes indigenous quantum navigation boost

Recent conflicts have highlighted the rise of remote warfare, where jets, missiles, and drones dominate without the need for mass troop deployment. Targeting from a distance relies on precise navigation enabled by satellite systems such as GPS (United States), Glonass (Russia), Galileo (European Union), and BeiDou (China), which guide across long distances. Given the critical role of satellite navigation in remote warfare, disrupting it has become a key tactic. Modern conflicts increasingly feature methods like jamming (flooding receivers with noise), spoofing (sending false location data), and meaconing (rebroadcasting delayed or altered signals). Other techniques include electromagnetic shielding, signal masking, and the use of radar-absorbent materials. Natural phenomena like solar flares or ionospheric disturbances can also degrade satellite signals, affecting navigation accuracy.

From Ukraine to West Asia and South Asia, jamming, spoofing, and cyberattacks have become commonplace, exposing the need for robust, multi-modal navigation in Global Positioning System or GPS-denied environments. Alternatives such as Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), terrain contour matching (Tercom), image-based guidance, encrypted satellite signals, and artificial intelligence or AI-based corrections have been used — but each has its limitations. INS drifts over time and requires periodic satellite updates. Tercom struggles in poor visibility or flat terrain and depends on detailed, up-to-date maps. Encrypted signals can still be jammed in high-threat zones. AI algorithms may misjudge unfamiliar scenarios or fail due to limited training data. No single solution is foolproof, underscoring the need for integrated, adaptive navigation systems.

It is in this context that Quantum Magnetic Navigation System (QMNS) is gaining traction. It uses quantum sensors to detect Earth’s magnetic field variations — without relying on GPS or satellite signals. QMNS combines ultra-sensitive quantum magnetometers — sensors that measure tiny variations in the Earth’s magnetic field using the quantum properties of atoms — with magnetic anomaly maps, which are detailed representations of the Earth’s natural magnetic “fingerprints” created by variations in the planet’s crust, and an inertial navigation system to enhance precision. By comparing local magnetic measurements with these maps, the system can pinpoint location even when GPS is jammed or denied.

QMNS is expected to become highly valuable in the coming years for both remote air warfare and underwater operations — where conventional satellite-based navigation like GPS is unavailable. For military submarines, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), and deep-sea reconnaissance platforms, QMNS offers precise, drift-free navigation. Beyond defence, this capability is equally valuable for economic activities such as undersea mining, oil exploration, and subsea cable inspection — enabling accurate positioning and navigation in complex underwater terrains. As the race for ocean resources and maritime security intensifies, QMNS is emerging as a key enabler of autonomous undersea operations. Interest in quantum magnetic sensing surged in the late 1990s with the development of spin-exchange relaxation-free magnetometers, which could detect extremely small magnetic fields with far greater precision than earlier sensors. By the mid-2010s, defence agencies in the US and China began investing in adapting quantum magnetometers for military use —particularly for submarines and GPS-denied environments. Since the early 2020s, compact prototypes have undergone field testing and are being integrated into next-generation inertial and underwater navigation systems. The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is expected to deploy field-ready systems for submarine and stealth drone navigation post-2027. Recent US trials showed that AQNav (a combination of quantum navigation and AI) enabled real-time aircraft positioning without GPS, even surpassing commercial navigation accuracy standards. Other tests have shown that QMNS can outperform GPS in precision.

Several countries are rapidly advancing QMNS development, recognising its strategic importance. China, for instance, demonstrated high-sensitivity atomic magnetometers and claimed field trials of quantum navigation systems as early as 2017–2018, and is believed to be nearing limited operational use — especially on submarines. The United Kingdom and Germany are also working together to integrate quantum sensors into next-generation submarines and unmanned underwater vehicles. India is gradually gaining ground in QMNS, with current efforts centred on early-stage research and prototype development. The ₹6,000 crore National Quantum Mission identifies quantum sensing as a core pillar, aiming to develop quantum magnetometers, gyroscopes, and clocks for integration into navigational platforms for both strategic and civilian use. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has set up a Quantum Technology Research Centre to develop an ultra-small atomic clock — crucial for navigation in GPS-denied environments — and is also working on the development of an atomic magnetometer. IIT Bombay is in the process of developing quantum sensors, including a portable magnetometer that can be used on drones. Several startups are also engaged in developing enabling technologies. Notably, in June 2025, QuBeats — a deep-tech startup — was awarded a ₹25 crore grant under the ADITI 2.0 Defence Challenge to develop a Quantum Positioning System for the Indian Navy, marking one of the first serious Indian efforts toward a working QMNS prototype.