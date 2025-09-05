Home / Opinion / Columns / Beyond a fairytale engagement: Swift-Kelce spark social media frenzy

Beyond a fairytale engagement: Swift-Kelce spark social media frenzy

The engagement announcement came a few weeks after Swift's most in-depth interviews in years on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, co-hosted by his brother, Jason

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce (Photo: Instagram @taylorswift)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement sparks global buzz, with fashion, brands, and fans calling it the “wedding of the century.” (Photo: Instagram @taylorswift)
Atanu Biswas Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
Instagram temporarily crashed with millions of reposts and likes after 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift and three-time Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, announced their engagement last week. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they declared. Not really, though. No gym teacher could afford to propose to an English teacher with a $650,000 diamond ring, as Kelce did. Swift is worth $1.6 billion, while Kelce’s fortune — far less than hers — stands at $70 million, according to Forbes. 
The engagement announcement came a few weeks after Swift’s most in-depth interviews in years on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, co-hosted by his brother, Jason, where she also spoke about her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. 
Romanticisation of a fan-favourite “fairytale wedding” is not new. However, Swift and Kelce’s marriage may turn out to be the most sensational marriage ever in American history. It might possibly be at par with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding, which was dubbed the wedding of the 20th century and was viewed on television by an estimated 750 million people worldwide in addition to 3,500 attendees. 
Charles and Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle got married in Britain in 2018 in yet another fairytale wedding. In addition to stimulating the economy by boosting tourism and business, it also might have provided some respite for Prime Minister Theresa May amid the post-Brexit political scenario. Will the Swift-Kelce marriage boost the tariff-hit American market — and social harmony — a bit? 
Swift-Kelce will be among the wealthiest celebrity power couples in the world. Swift actually creates an empire from music rather than selling it. And Kelce’s brand transcends touchdowns and championships; he is a dominant player on the football field. Celebrity couples usually help each other navigate through the gig economy; the Swift-Kelce engagement, however, goes much beyond that. 
One may recall that the collective dancing and jumping of 144,000 Swifties at Taylor Swift’s July 2023 Seattle concerts resulted in seismic activity equivalent to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake. Now her marriage to a famous player should create an even greater seismic impact. Several ancillary businesses, including fashion, would benefit greatly from this. Consider some trailer. Twenty minutes after the engagement news broke, Swift’s $400 striped sundress from her engagement photos quickly sold out. She also created a lot of buzz with her diamond ring and her approximately $30,000 Cartier watch. 
What about businesses vying to capitalise on it? They certainly need to be integrated with it, though. “But when will it be your Spanish teacher’s turn?” enquired the language-learning app Duolingo. Little Caesar’s post about a “pizza party for the English teacher and gym teacher” is the epitome of romance. Krispy Kreme celebrated the engagement by distributing free doughnuts. Buffalo Wild Wings offered to cater the wedding. And many other businesses didn’t miss the grand opportunity. Even Donald Trump, who Swift campaigned against in the 2024 election, wished the couple “a lot of luck”? Overall, it might be “the wedding of the century,” as it’s dubbed in Paddington Bear’s X account. 
And it’s a Taylor-made event that America might need at the moment.
  A lot of speculations are afloat regarding the location, the guest list, wedding dresses, and the honeymoon spot. Will she sing at the wedding? And, importantly, will there really be a wedding eventually? 
Taylor Swift is one of the greatest entertainers of today’s world, in the post-Beatles, post-Moonwalk era. That entertainment carries over into her engagement as well and, potentially, into her upcoming wedding. The “Showgirl” may be asking, “Are you not entertained?” like the character of Russell Crowe in the movie Gladiator. However, Occam’s razor hardly ever applies to Taylor Swift. After all, she is not just making music and entertaining people, she is also sparking the economy and, most significantly, transcending boundaries — something that today’s America may really need. 
The author is professor of statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

