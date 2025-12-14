Home / Opinion / Columns / Beyond digital fixes: Why Indian Customs needs an integrity overhaul

Beyond digital fixes: Why Indian Customs needs an integrity overhaul

Corruption persists despite automation; calls grow for accountability, staff protection, and evidence-based reforms

Customs officials, gold
premium
Indian Customs have introduced self-assessment, digitalisation, risk management, single window interface with partner government agencies, faceless assessment etc. to reduce or eliminate the occasions for personal interactions with the officials.
TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
On October 31, 2003, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the ‘UN Convention against Corruption’ (UNCAC) and designated December 9 as ‘International Anti-Corruption Day’. Last Tuesday, that occasion went largely unnoticed in India — a surprising indifference given the country’s rank of 96 in the global corruption index. Hopefully, the five-day eleventh biennial Conference of the States Parties to the UNCAC that starts today in Doha, Qatar, will get more attention.
 
'International days' are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilise political will and resources and assess the progress made.  Last year, the UN adopted ‘Uniting with Youth against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity’ as the theme for two years, with a view to engage youngsters, listen to them and enlist their support to fight corruption.
 
An updated report released on the 'anti-corruption day' titled ‘Clean Business is Good Business’, prepared jointly by International Chamber of Commerce, Transparency International and UN Global Compact, calls on all companies of all sizes to put integrity at the heart of their operations, affirming that organisations that uphold ethical conduct are more resilient in times of uncertainty. It highlights that integrity is a crucial competition differentiator because the customers and other stakeholders prefer trustworthy partners.
 
The World Customs Organisation (WCO) calls upon Customs administrations to implement comprehensive and sustainable integrity action plans based on the key principles outlined in its ‘Revised Arusha Declaration’. Its 10-point programme details specific action plans for leadership and commitment, regulatory framework, transparency, automation, reform and modernisation, audit and investigation, code of conduct, human resource management, morale and organisational culture and relationship with the private sector.
 
The WCO’s Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion Programme (A-CIP) launched in 2019 proposes a structured methodology to measure corruption rather than rely on anecdotes. This includes integrity risk assessments, anonymous staff and trader perception surveys, analysis of complaints and vigilance data, time-and-cost studies of cargo clearance, and periodic self-assessments aligned to the Arusha principles. The focus is on identifying pressure points where discretion, delay and opacity impose heavy transaction costs.
 
The ‘Customs Integrity Perception Survey’ under the A-CIP is designed to provide Customs administrations with a reliable, evidence-based assessment of how integrity is perceived both internally, by Customs officials, and externally, by the private sector. It serves as a key diagnostic instrument to guide reform, monitor progress over time, and ensure accountability in integrity promotion efforts. Recent A-CIP reviews underscore a central lesson: corruption cannot be addressed through automation alone, nor managed effectively without credible evidence.
 
Indian Customs have introduced self-assessment, digitalisation, risk management, single window interface with partner government agencies, faceless assessment etc. to reduce or eliminate the occasions for personal interactions with the officials. However, the handling of exceptions is rather poor at the operating levels. The framework of the Customs laws and the allied laws enforced at the borders is complex. Minor immaterial documentation discrepancies lead to hold-up of import/export consignments. In such an environment, informal payments function as lubricants. Even firms with robust internal compliance systems face pressure to prioritise speed over ethics when supply chains are so disrupted.
 
Indian Customs must move beyond technology to build credible and independent vigilance systems, engage with youngsters, conduct   integrity surveys, protect honest officers and punish corrupt elements and treat integrity not as mere ethical talk but as an imperative for competitiveness.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Billboards make a comeback as a shared cultural and experiential moment

Premium

IndiGo's real crime is letting government act as private sector's saviour

Premium

India's textiles horse finally has both legs free to chase global gains

Premium

Four US economic policy shifts of 2025 and their impact on global markets

Premium

How consistent is IMF's exchange rate regime classification, data adequacy?

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :CustomsCustoms ActBS Opinion

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story