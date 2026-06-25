Under strain, state finances in Kerala and TN need a new fiscal compact

In other words, there is evidence of increasing fiscal stress in state finances across states. The need for fiscal consolidation is back on the cards. The options are, as always, augmenting revenues and/or restructuring expenditures. There are two thoughts on this count. First, there are exceptions to this broad phenomenon of emerging fiscal risk. Some states have been able to consistently maintain revenue surpluses — these include Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. These include high income and middle-income states, mineral-rich states as well as states dependent on the agricultural sector. On the other hand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan report consistently good revenue performance with growth in revenues close to or over 10 per cent. Some sharing of experiences might be useful.