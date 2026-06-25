Under strain, state finances in Kerala and TN need a new fiscal compact

Second, while the big-picture questions on state finances have been flagged in white papers, one emerging concern seems to have been missed. Macroeconomic conditions in the economy are raising certain concerns, the foremost among them being the challenge in generating an adequate number of productive jobs. Technological change seems to suggest a further exacerbation of this challenge. In this context, there is a shift in policy in favour of expanded welfare programmes. These range from income supplements, to free food, to free electricity and transport as well as health care. While each of these is a worthy cause in and of itself, these initiatives imply a fiscal cost. One question that could have been asked is whether there could and/or should be a framework on the scale and composition of such schemes. This could be an important element in any proposed restructuring of expenditures.