A voyage to infinity and beyond: Voyager's remarkable journey continues

Remarkably, by the time it reaches one light-day from Earth, it will have covered just 0.0027 per cent of the distance to Proxima Centauri, the nearest star.

Buzz Lightyear’s “to infinity and beyond” in Toy Story was meant as an impossible boast. Voyager, however, has given it unexpected meaning — not because it will ever reach infinity, but because for it the beyond is already in progress. This mission has never been about getting somewhere quickly; it’s about leaving home, staying curious and, every once in a while, looking back at the pale blue dot.