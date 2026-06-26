Pseudoscience more dangerous than bad science, it can cripple societies

The Nazis, with their obsession with “Aryan science”, burnt papers written by Jewish scientists. Instead of the Theory of Relativity, they proposed an Aryan “theory of ice” where frozen water was responsible for cosmological phenomena. Many of the best scientists left. Some of the émigrés were instrumental in developing nuclear weapons for the Allies. Other émigrés helped to develop other weapon systems, and radar. Of course, the Nazis also believed in eugenics, which led to the extermination programmes that killed millions of members of “inferior races” and tried to selectively breed for “Aryan traits”.