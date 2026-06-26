Pseudoscience more dangerous than bad science, it can cripple societies

The Nazis, with their obsession with “Aryan science”, burnt papers written by Jewish scientists. Instead of the Theory of Relativity, they proposed an Aryan “theory of ice” where frozen water was responsible for cosmological phenomena. Many of the best scientists left. Some of the émigrés were instrumental in developing nuclear weapons for the Allies. Other émigrés helped to develop other weapon systems, and radar. Of course, the Nazis also believed in eugenics, which led to the extermination programmes that killed millions of members of “inferior races” and tried to selectively breed for “Aryan traits”.
China followed up its love affair with Lysenkoism with the Cultural Revolution, where all scientists, academics and even school teachers teaching the three Rs (reading, writing and arithmetic) became targets for mobs. Academics were branded “counter-revolutionaries” for teaching quantum physics and the Theory of Relativity. “Peasant science” was extolled, with Maoist ideology dictating what was scientifically acceptable. Research institutions were closed and textbooks burned. It took the ascent of Deng Xiaoping, who survived being purged during the Cultural Revolution, to reverse the toxic trajectory. China lost nearly two decades before it went through the painful process of rebuilding its academic infrastructure.