BITs: Credibility comes at a price for attracting foreign investment

When we go back to treaties, we should think more about how this will work out. It will help to have a pre-funded, ring-fenced pool to honour adverse awards. This ensures prompt payment so that investors don’t need to threaten to attach Indian assets abroad in order to collect what a tribunal has awarded. And it works as a bond: Because every drawdown is visible and must be replenished from the Budget, every breach acquires an immediate fiscal cost that Parliament and the Press can see, rather than a litigation liability buried for a decade. At a conceptual level, all of us need to understand that there will be a regular flow of payments, owing to BITs, which is the insurance premium that is required to achieve the privilege of inbound foreign direct investment.