Reform delayed is reform denied: Time to make reforms part of everyday life

The reason why some of these sensible things may not happen is because of resistance by vested interests. We miss the reform bus repeatedly due to threats and barriers erected by narrow interests. Doctors who paid a fortune getting their medical degrees will be loath to expand competition in their core competence areas to nurses and physician assistants and Ayurveda practitioners.

Teachers who benefit from regular school jobs and tuitions and coaching classes will be unhappy if home-schoolers pull the rug from under their exclusive privileges. Much of the money now spent on secondary schooling and undergraduate education is money down the drain. This has to change, but this would upset university administrations and professors used to a certain way of working with their own interests in mind. Farmers used to simply using ultra-subsidised urea to produce rice that can be sold at profitable levels through MSPs will not want the uncertainties involved in reforms.