Bonds, barrels and bulls: Indian markets brace for emerging risks

Then, on Friday, the United States’ (US’) 10-year treasury yield — the benchmark that influences borrowing costs, asset valuations and capital flows across the globe — breached 4.5 per cent. At the close on February 27, the yield had stood at 3.95 per cent, after having fallen sharply that day. Missiles blazed over that weekend, so when the markets opened on March 2, the yield shot up as traders started pricing in higher oil rates, disrupted supply chains, sticky inflation, and permanently elevated interest rates. Through much of April, yields drifted sideways as headlines about possible ceasefires and backchannel diplomacy created periodic bursts of optimism. When those hopes proved false, yields started edging higher.