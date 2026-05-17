UPI changed how India pays; it can drive the future of borrowing

As the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) completes a decade this year, it stands as one of India’s most consequential digital public infrastructure successes. What began in 2016 as an interoperable payments platform now powers everyday commerce for millions. UPI processes billions of transactions each month, according to the National Payments Corporation of India. As UPI enters its second decade, the larger policy opportunity lies in extending this success beyond payments and towards widening access to credit. Over the past decade, UPI has expanded well beyond person-to-person transfers. It supports merchant payments, recurring payments, transit and small-business collections for millions of businesses. In doing so, it has become embedded in the daily cash flows of households and enterprises alike. Credit Line on UPI has already extended this infrastructure into lending by banks and small finance banks. The next stage of evolution will lie in widening participation to well-regulated nonbanking financial companies (NBFCs), many of which serve micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), self-employed borrowers, and customers with thin formal credit histories.