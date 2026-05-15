A shared corner office may temper the risks of turbulent leadership

When I was heading Unilever Arabia, I had visits from both chairmen, Mike Perry and Floris Maljers. Floris was aware of Mike’s visit notes, and he focused on a complementary agenda. When I had to present my action plan for the Arab market to the Unilever CEO, all three members of the Special Committee were present with Ronnie Archer as the third member.

Things changed at Unilever. The company first abandoned the co-CEO structure and opted for a single CEO; later, it changed the listing of Unilever from London and Rotterdam to one stock exchange, London. My impressions of events thereafter have been shaped by the views of former directors who had experienced both the co-CEO and single-CEO structures. Several bemoaned the abandonment of the co-CEO structure, which they felt offered a fine balancing pivot through the unique third member. Others held that the change was necessary and relevant for the tumultuous times. The debate perhaps continues.