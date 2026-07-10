Brazil's ethanol journey offers India both lessons and cautionary tales

Brazil’s deployment of ethanol as a substitute for petrol should serve as a blueprint, with cautionary footnotes, for India. Brazil started implementing ethanol mixes in 1975, after the 1973 oil shock. Like India, Brazil was a huge importer of crude oil.

At the time, Brazil was ruled by a military dictatorship, which didn’t care about public opinion. So the government could have rammed an ethanol mandate through. But some senior military officers had interests in the automobile industry, while others had interests in the sugarcane-to-ethanol industry.

This led to a balancing of interests. Brazil opted for a gradual ethanol transition. This gave Brazil’s auto industry and insurers the time they needed to develop efficient flex-fuel engines. It also meant drivers could fully depreciate the petrol-powered vehicles they were using, before moving to flex-fuel.

Fifty years down the line, Brazilian pumps offer choices between E20, and various ethanol-petrol mixes all the way to E100 (a combination of ethanol and water with no petrol). All Brazilian petrol cars, and most motorcycles, run on flex-fuel engines, which use any mix. The fuel tanks have sensors that detect the composition and adjust engine timing.

Brazil has also developed “dropin” biodiesel — fuels which can be used in diesel engines without modifications. India is looking at 15 per cent isobutanol blending in diesel, which also presents its own set of problems.