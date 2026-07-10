Social welfare spending is improving quality of lives across states

An interesting facet of allocations is how states have prioritised them within these headings depending on their compulsions. In education for example, the advanced southern states have a lower allocation compared with those who need to scale up. Hence, based on the budgeted numbers for FY26 and against a national average of 13.1 per cent for the proportion spent on education, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh had ratios above 15 per cent. Quite clearly states are showing urgency in identifying segments that need a bigger push and accordingly channelling their funds.

It is against this background that one can also view schemes states keep announcing to reach the ground level. In fact, a lot of good has often been derived from schemes announced for women that are referred to as “freebies”. Cash transfer schemes, especially for women in lower income groups, have substantially improved living conditions of poor families as women tend to spend money more judiciously. It has also led to women empowerment, especially in rural areas. Further, free transport schemes provided by several states to girls and women have had positive outcomes in gender empowerment. First, they are able to travel for work which is a positive for society. Second, girls are able to attend school which has improved enrolment rates. Traditional families in rural areas are not very keen on spending money on girls’ education. With such schemes, it has led to better education for them.