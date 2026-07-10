For India's urban rejuvenation, the case for practical, scalable fixes

Our urban growth engine is sputtering because the ease of living and the cost of doing business are severely compromised in our urban centres. Bengaluru ranks as the world’s second most congested city, while Delhi frequently records world-leading pollution levels. The real estate in major Indian cities is one of the costliest globally, making it unviable for businesses to expand meaningfully within the city boundaries. This has forced manufacturing to shift to the countryside; the share of manufacturing in the urban areas declined from about 70 per cent in the 1990s to less than 50 per cent by 2011. On average, Indian cities collect roughly 80 per cent of their solid waste, but half of it is disposed of in landfills with negligible processing, contributing to methane emissions and public health hazards. Piped water supply averages a mere 70 litres per capita per day (LPCD), drastically below the 135-150 LPCD benchmark needed for hygienic living. Finally, close to a quarter of the urban population is forced to live in subhuman conditions in urban slums. This share reaches a staggering 40-45 per cent in cities like Mumbai. The poor delivery of urban services is no longer a matter of liveability; it has become a matter of survival.