Builder can't forfeit more than 10% of total price on payment default

The Commission observed that the agreement stated that the earnest money was 15 per cent of the total agreed consideration of ₹1,42,50,000, and that this would be forfeited in case of cancellation, while the balance amount would be refunded without interest.

The Commission concluded that Garg had defaulted in making payments, and hence the cancellation was justified. It noted the Supreme Court’s observation in Bharathi Knitting v DHL that, in appropriate cases, the consumer forum had the authority to decide upon the validity of the terms of a contract. The builder claimed that it had sold the flat at a lower rate and had incurred a loss due to a drop in real estate prices. The Commission held that Garg could not be held responsible for this.