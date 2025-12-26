Can nuclear deliver for India? The SHANTI Bill raises tough questions

The SHANTI Bill brings nuclear power back into public discourse. The conversation around nuclear energy involves fact, fiction, perception, and the art of the possible. If the Bill goes through without changes, the private sector can invest up to 49 per cent equity in nuclear power companies. It also caps civil liability for nuclear incidents at around ₹3,000 crore, with the government providing a backstop beyond that. The Bill breaks the monopoly of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India and offers private players some assurance.