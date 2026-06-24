India's vision of Viksit Bharat needs building institutional architecture

These tests are a report card, not a prescription. Any public institution can be asked three questions. Can it deliver? Is it lawful enough to be trusted? Is it accountable enough to endure? The payoff from getting this right is direct. When courts are slow, regulators unpredictable or contracts hard to enforce, investors demand a higher return for the risk, and the cost of capital rises across the economy. Credible institutions lower that risk premium, and over an investment programme measured in trillions of dollars, a few percentage points decide whether the transformation is financed or merely rationed.

Agreeing on the tests is the beginning, not the end. The pathway is familiar: Diagnose each institution against the three tests, sequence which to reform and which to build new, build consensus across parties and between the Union and the states, and legislate in iterative steps. This is how we built the GST and the IBC. Above all, we must move quickly, because the windows will close whether or not we are ready, and institutions take years to mature. The arithmetic is clear, and it is unforgiving of delay. Build enough capable, lawful and accountable institutions now, and India can turn its three windows of opportunity into a high-income transformation, a Viksit Bharat that is prosperous, just and green.