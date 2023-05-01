Home / Opinion / Columns / Unemployment rate rises in April

Unemployment rate rises in April

The notable rise in LPR and employment rate in India in the month of April reflects an increase in willingness among people to seek employment

Mahesh VyasNatasha Somayya
Premium
Unemployment rate rises in April

5 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
CMIE released data on India’s labour markets for April 2023 on Monday, May 1. Employment and unemployment increased in April compared to earlier months.
India’s unemployment rate increased in April to 8.11 per cent from 7.8 per cent in March 2023. The unemployment rate has been on an upward trend since the start of the year, recording an increase for the fourth consecutive month. It was 7.14 per cent in January 2023. Compared to this, the unemployment rate in April is 0.97 percentage points higher. Over the past 12 months, the unemployment rate ranged between 6.4 per cent and 8.3 per cent, averaging at 7.6 per cent. Therefore, the unemployment rate of 8.11 per cent registered in April is on the higher end of the spectrum.
This rise in unemployment rate was expected, as the weekly data for April recorded higher levels of unemployment rate compared to March. The unemployment rate breached the 7.8 per cent recorded in the month prior, in e

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

