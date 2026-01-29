Debt, deficits, growth: Why state discipline matters for fiscal health

Now consider this: If nominal GDP growth averages 10 per cent over the next 5 years — as the Centre may assume in its baseline assumptions — the Centre will have to reduce its fiscal deficit from 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY26 to 3.6 per cent of GDP in FY31 to reach the central debt target of around 50 per cent of GDP by FY31. A 0.8 per cent of GDP consolidation across five years is not a particularly onerous task, especially given that a declining interest payments/GDP ratio will mechanically do most of the work in the coming years. Instead, the primary deficit (what the Centre controls) will have to come down by only 0.4 per cent of GDP over the next five years — which is unlikely to put pressure on the system.