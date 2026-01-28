Budget 2026-27: Recalibrating the tax framework for sovereign wealth funds

The exemption has been mired in a host of administrative circulars imposing eligibility criteria. This, coupled with the risks of characterisation for commercial investors versus sovereign actors has resulted in interpretative discretion and ex-ante certainty.

In comparison, most developed countries provide near-blanket exemptions on passive forms of income earned by sovereign wealth funds. In the US, income earned by SWFs from investing in stocks, bonds, or other financial securities is not taxed. The US exempts income from owning shares in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The UK exempts sovereign immune persons from UK direct taxes such as income tax, capital gains tax, and corporation tax. Singapore also provides an exemption on all passive incomes earned by SWFs.