Budget 2026-27: Recalibrating the tax framework for sovereign wealth funds

As the US grows into a powerhouse for high growth and future-resilient sectors, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, biotech, data centres and hyperscalers, urban infrastructure, and semi-conductor technology, it becomes a naturally attractive proposition for SWFs that are now seeking long-term, scalable and innovation-driven returns from businesses. Regulatory focus in India for incentivising these sectors could perhaps attract more interest from SWFs, considering the mammoth scale of investments of late in India.
India risks missing a rare window to attract patient, long-horizon capital from sovereign wealth funds. While India has undeniable scale, an increasingly adaptable and tech-savvy talent pool, and a vibrant startup and manufacturing base, the realm of global sovereign capital still gravitates to jurisdictions that offer three things India must strengthen: Predictability, speed, and bankability.