Taking the FTA agenda forward in 2026: A strategic roadmap for India

Foremost, the remaining formalities for signing the FTA with the EU should be completed in the next few months. This will ensure that its ratification by the EU parliament, which is usually a year-long process, gets completed within the coming financial year. Speed is desirable as the imperatives for market diversification away from the increasingly uncertain US market remain persistent and strong.

Secondly, there should be a clear delineation of the task ahead to realise fully the benefits of preferential market access offered by the FTAs signed in recent years. It is necessary to recognise that comparator developing economies like Vietnam have a first-mover advantage in many of these markets. For example, Vietnam’s lead over India in the two countries’ respective shares in Australia’s total apparel imports has widened since 2022, the year when India signed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with Australia. Continued sector-specific efforts and broader trade policy measures, therefore, remain critical for enhancing manufacturing and hence export competitiveness. Ensuring regulatory ease, facilitative Customs procedures and lower import duties on critical inputs need to be on the immediate trade policy agenda. This should be of particular importance for sectors with export and employment potential. It is hoped that the forthcoming Budget will take forward, in a comprehensive manner, the process of tariff reduction as initiated in the last two Budgets. These policies together with a long-overdue review of the 2016 model bilateral investment treaty will also assist in attracting export-oriented foreign direct investment as targeted in some of our recent FTAs such as with the European Free Trade Association and New Zealand.