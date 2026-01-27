This Budget will see many firsts, but future Budgets need a different mould

Most importantly, a designated finance secretary can help prevent possible conflicts arising from different messages being conveyed to the so-called Budget Group in the finance ministry through different channels and nip any confusion in the bud. An effective finance secretary can, therefore, be an efficient conduit for vetting, screening and channelling all views and suggestions on the Budget in an orderly and productive way, particularly between the finance ministry and other important stakeholders in the government, including the Prime Minister’s Office.

Yet another first for the 2026-27 Budget, though not desirable, will perhaps be the short-lived durability or longevity of its numbers. This is not about the credibility of these numbers but a change in the yardstick by which they are evaluated. For instance, the deficit numbers or the debt anchor in the Budget are always expressed and better understood as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP). For analysts, in particular, most other Budget numbers, like those for capital expenditure or tax as well as non-tax revenues, are also evaluated as a percentage of GDP. Equally critical will be the Budget’s projection for the nominal size of the Indian economy for 2026-27, a critical number based on which most revenue and expenditure estimates will be made. This projection will be based on the First Advance Estimates of nominal GDP for 2025-26, which were released in the first week of January 2026.