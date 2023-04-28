Home / Opinion / Columns / Elaichi ads or chewing tobacco surrogates?

Elaichi ads or chewing tobacco surrogates?

The prevalence of surrogate advertising for chewing tobacco during the IPL is raising questions about who is responsible for oversight and enforcement

Sandeep Goyal
Premium
Elaichi ads or chewing tobacco surrogates?

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
The television broadcast of the IPL on Star TV is currently awash with elaichi ads. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh are aggressively selling silver-coated elaichi from Kamla Pasand. This is despite the fact that in October 2021, Mr Bachchan terminated his contract with Kamla Pasand. His office released a statement then stating, “When Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware it falls under surrogate advertising. Now, he has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them about his termination, and has returned the money received for the promotion”. No one knows what transpired in the past two years for Mr Bachchan to change his mind and go back to peddling chewing tobacco masquerading as silver-coated elaichi.
Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar all come together on the IPL telecast repeatedly for “Zindagi Chuniye Maut Nahi” anti-tobacco campaign since 2018.
Tiger Shroff and Ma

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

