EPFO, ESI overhaul required to unlock India's formal jobs potential

The pathologies suggest clear reforms for both programmes. The EPFO should offer employees a choice: Pay their 12 per cent employer contribution to either the EPFO or the NPS, and decide among three levels of employee contribution (0/6/12 per cent). It should cut employer administrative charges to NPS levels (4 per cent to 0.03 per cent). The EPFO should explicitly clarify that no coverage applies to employees above the Act’s salary threshold (₹15,000 per month) by allowing voluntary discontinuation or withdrawal above that threshold. It should restructure the EPS by filling the funding hole, re-evaluate promised benefits, give employees the option to opt out by directing their monthly contribution to their defined contribution account, and converge with Atal Pension/other schemes. Employees must be given the option to link their accounts to Aadhaar rather than Universal Account Number (UAN). The lowest-hanging reforms are operational: Strengthening investment operations by linking returns to earnings, mandating service-level benchmarks (SLBs), integrating accounts with citizen DigiLocker and Entity DigiLocker, reducing the board size from 42 to 12 members, and moving away from digitisation road maps involving PDFs to application programming interface (APIs by aligning with the paperless and presenceless design of digital public infrastructure.