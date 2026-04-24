Infosys picks Alcaraz as brand ambassador, but can it leverage his reach?

But Infosys hardly ever advertises in mass media. One’s never really seen an advertising campaign in print, or on TV or in digital ever espousing all that Infosys is saying, including focus on “relentless drive, consistency, integrity”. So where exactly will the new ambassador be featured or showcased? Board meetings? Customer meets? Launch events? If so, it would be a gross under-utilisation of Carlos Alcaraz, who one can be sure would have cost at least a couple of million dollars.

Infosys + Alcaraz is part of a bigger trend wherein Indian tech firms are using global sports tie-ups to show off their tech and give their brand a halo. And demonstrate global size and scale. And relevance. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been the title sponsor of the NYC Marathon since 2014. Also title sponsor for London Marathon, Amsterdam Marathon, Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and has committed more than $320 million to marathons over 2022-2029 period. HCLTech does similar sponsorships of the MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants and the New York Jets. Tech Mahindra has a joint venture with FIDE for a global chess league. Through Mahindra Racing, it provides eRace track analytics, AI-driven insights, and wind-tunnel simulations for electric vehicle (EV) racing. Its partnership with Loughborough University is what some call a collab with the “world’s best university for sport” on 5G, AR/VR and sports tech. Wipro too did its bit by sponsoring Chelsea FC way back in 2015. IT experts say these tie-ups leverage sports as a brand-building channel to tap into fans’ emotional connect and elevate brand awareness. The companies get to showcase their actual products — AI, 5G, cloud, analytics — in action during live sports. Honestly, though, one has never really been able to figure the “why” of these big ticket tie-ups except perhaps VVIP hosting of clients and associates for “experiences money cannot buy”.