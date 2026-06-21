EXIM matters: Fragile US-Iran ceasefire brings relief, likely to last

During the week, leaders of seven rich countries (G-7) met in France. India was invited to participate in the meeting, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for safety of seafarers and the importance of trust between various countries. President Trump’s praise of Modi boosted expectations of progress in India-US trade talks.

Expectations, however, must still be tempered. The US-Iran arrangement is only an interim understanding. The ceasefire, safer passage through Hormuz and possible sanctions relief are subject to further negotiations over the next 60 days. Yet peace may hold, because the war has exhausted all sides without giving any of them a decisive gain. Iran has suffered severe damage. The Trump administration faces criticism at home. Israel is relatively isolated and the Gulf countries face continuing insecurity. Import-dependent countries like India have paid through higher energy, freight and insurance costs. The case for peace is therefore stronger than the case for conflict. India should welcome the relief, while remaining prepared for uncertainties.