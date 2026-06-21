Mission SEHAT aims to align agriculture and health for nutritional security

This initiative, notably, has come amid the growing apprehension that modern high-yielding crop varieties are, in general, less nourishing than their older versions. This notion is not wholly unfounded. Ample scientific evidence exists to back it. Studies have shown that most strains of food crops bred since the mid-20th century have up to a 38 per cent lower content of vital nutrients like calcium, iron and phosphorus than their traditional counterparts. This could, indeed, be one of the key causes of rampant undernourishment and malnutrition despite the availability of sufficient food grain, vegetables, and fruit. The latest National Family Health Survey-6 (2023-24) reveals that 19.7 per cent of the population of the country have body mass below normal, while 27.3 per cent of men and 30.7 per cent of women are overweight or obese. Both low weight and obesity are the signs of flawed nutrition. In the case of children, the incidence of nutritional abnormality is even more worrisome, and also more conspicuous. As many as 31.8 per cent of kids below five years are underweight, with 29.3 per cent being “stunted” (too short for weight), and 5.2 per cent being “severely wasted” (extremely low weight for height).