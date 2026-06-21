Govt's AI strategy problem: Why sovereign models may not be the answer

Indian firms will not be harmed by not having access to frontier models. These models are expensive, burning thousands of dollars of tokens in a few hours. One of us is building TheProfesseer, where LLMs are used to provide litigation analytics, which requires processing millions of Indian court orders. The scale demands cost efficiency, through using older models, open-source models, etc. Whether we think about serving foreign customers, or building in India, the latest models are not the bottleneck.
The defence argument favouring “sovereign AI” is weak. We buy most of our defence equipment. It is possible to say: We want a military drone where every single component is made in India. The cost would be prohibitive, and there is a high risk of such military drones losing battles to Chinese rivals. It makes far more sense to collaborate with our allies — Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan — who have the exact same objective (military drones that are fully safe from the Chinese backdoor or supply chain). We pursue the Indian interest better through the tools of compromise, deal-making and alliances, rather than doing sovereign AI.