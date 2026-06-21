Govt's AI strategy problem: Why sovereign models may not be the answer

The triumph of the US in AI did not happen through even a hint of sovereign AI. The expression “sovereign AI” is used only by people who don’t do AI innovation. The greatness of the US is that Anthropic, Google and OpenAI are just private companies that innovated on their own steam, backed by the world’s greatest financial system. These three firms emerged as winners in a race where 1,000 firms tried to compete, and 997 of them failed. What worked in the US were the financial system and the innovation system, not sovereign AI.