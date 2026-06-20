Ideology, not power: The glue that keeps political parties from splintering

It will be said that the BJP is a magnet for the losers from all parties because that’s where the spoils are. Further, that the BJP employs saam, daam, dand, bhed (persuasion, price, punishment and intrigue) to break rivals. Its laundromat politics for those it first confronts with corruption charges is the key to this one-way movement. For engineering mass defections, the BJP has perfected the doctrine of the split. Get two-thirds to move and say you’re the real party. This leads us to two questions. One, is it only now that this phenomenon of breaking rival parties has begun? And second, the question we had raised at the beginning: Why do most parties break or lose talent, but some don’t? This, despite long periods of being out of power.