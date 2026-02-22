Associate Sponsors

Export Promotion Mission thoughtfully structured; impact uncertain

DGFT rolls out Export Promotion Mission guidelines and seeks feedback on digital trade reforms, signalling intent to boost exports, though impact will hinge on execution

Trade exports
premium
TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 11:27 PM IST
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has now moved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) from announcement to implementation. Detailed guidelines were issued last week under four schemes of EPM — Niryat Disha and one under EPM — Niryat Protsahan seeking feedback from the trade. Comments have also been invited on the draft Digital Trade Facilitation Bill, 2026. These measures are welcome. Whether they materially shift India’s export competitiveness remains to be seen. 
The EPM was announced in the Budget 2025-26 speech to address two long standing concerns: uneven access to export credit and rising compliance costs due to non-tariff measures (NTMs) in overseas markets. On November 12, 2025, the government approved an overall outlay of ₹25,060 crore for the Mission along with a ₹20,000 crore Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE). The two sub-schemes under EPM are Niryat Protsahan to focus on affordable trade finance, especially for MSMEs and Niryat Disha to address non-financial bottlenecks such as certification, logistics and market access. 
Earlier measures under EPM included Market Access Support (MAS) for trade fairs and buyer-seller meets, and a 2.75 per cent interest subvention on pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit from banks. The new guidelines expand the scope. Export factoring from regulated entities — as an additional financing tool, whether on a recourse or non-recourse basis, in foreign currency or rupees — will now receive the same interest subvention as bank export credit. TRACE (Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement) offers partial reimbursement for testing, certification and audit expenses required to meet foreign regulatory standards. INSIGHT aims to provide district- and cluster-level trade intelligence and digital support. FLOW supports overseas warehousing and market-facing infrastructure. LIFT seeks to reduce freight disadvantages in 13 relatively low export-intensity states. The approach recognises that exporters, particularly MSMEs, face multiple constraints such as limited working capital, costly certifications, documentation gaps and weak overseas distribution networks that often combine to reduce competitiveness. EPM attempts to address these constraints together rather than through isolated subsidies. 
The draft Digital Trade Facilitation Bill, 2026, is an important development. It proposes statutory recognition for electronic trade documents and digital verification systems. If implemented effectively, this could reduce documentation delays and disputes in cross-border transactions. Legal clarity around electronic transferable records would also support integration with digital platforms such as BharatTradeNet. 
Exporters should, however, read the fiscal numbers carefully. The budgetary allocation for EPM in 2025-26 is ₹2,250 crore, while MAS gets ₹215 crore. Although the approved outlay and guarantee envelope appear large, annual spending is calibrated. The headline outlay signals intent. The annual allocation signals the pace. 
For exporters, the opportunity lies not merely in claiming reimbursements but in strengthening their own competitiveness. Firms should use the consultation window to share practical feedback with the DGFT. They should focus on improving compliance processes, diversifying financing options, adopting digital documentation practices and building reliable overseas market linkages. 
The success of EPM will not depend solely on the amount spent under each scheme. It will depend on whether exporters become more compliant with global standards, more financially resilient and more digitally prepared. Sustained competitiveness will depend on lasting productivity gains, digital adoption and intelligent use of data — including AI-enabled supply-chain and compliance tools. The EPM schemes are thoughtfully structured. Their impact will depend on disciplined execution — by both government and industry. 

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

