Export Promotion Mission thoughtfully structured; impact uncertain

Earlier measures under EPM included Market Access Support (MAS) for trade fairs and buyer-seller meets, and a 2.75 per cent interest subvention on pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit from banks. The new guidelines expand the scope. Export factoring from regulated entities — as an additional financing tool, whether on a recourse or non-recourse basis, in foreign currency or rupees — will now receive the same interest subvention as bank export credit. TRACE (Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement) offers partial reimbursement for testing, certification and audit expenses required to meet foreign regulatory standards. INSIGHT aims to provide district- and cluster-level trade intelligence and digital support. FLOW supports overseas warehousing and market-facing infrastructure. LIFT seeks to reduce freight disadvantages in 13 relatively low export-intensity states. The approach recognises that exporters, particularly MSMEs, face multiple constraints such as limited working capital, costly certifications, documentation gaps and weak overseas distribution networks that often combine to reduce competitiveness. EPM attempts to address these constraints together rather than through isolated subsidies.