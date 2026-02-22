Consumer Protection: Insurer made to pay claim for sabotage case

The National Commission observed that the insured had informed the police immediately, and the FIR was registered four days later, after a preliminary investigation. It concluded that the insured could not be faulted for the delay in registering the FIR. The commission concluded that even though there was no tangible evidence of sabotage and the culprits had not been caught, it could infer sabotage based on “preponderance of probabilities”. Hence, it held that the loss was due to a pre-planned conspiracy to cause financial damage, and not to commit theft.