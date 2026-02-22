Risk-based premium on deposit insurance to test banks' fund-raising ability

It raises another issue: Will there be a flight of deposits to banks with a better risk profile, restricting their ability to grow? Do remember the larger setting: The move to RBP comes at a time when bank deposit mobilisation has been impacted by the attractiveness of other investment avenues.

As Ravi Bhadani, a legal expert on banking and financial services, views it, the RBP expressly treats bank-specific risk ratings as “confidential supervisory information and prohibits their public disclosure”. For listed banks, disclosure obligations are governed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Sebi LODR). In particular, Regulation 30 (13) clarifies that disclosure is not required where it is prohibited by law or by a regulatory authority. Accordingly, routine changes in deposit insurance premium or effective rates arising from the framework do not constitute material events. “However, any independent material regulatory or financial development, such as moratorium, restructuring, or a material impact on profitability, would require disclosure under the Sebi LODR,” says Bhadani. Separately, any action by a regulatory authority, such as suspension, imposition of penalties, warnings or similar measures, is required to be disclosed in terms of paragraph A (20) of Schedule III of the Sebi LODR.