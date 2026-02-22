Finding funds for India's nuclear plans and long-term financing hurdles

India’s civil nuclear energy ambition is no secret. It plans to have at least five small modular reactors by 2033, and 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047. The intent is to promote energy security, diversify the energy mix and retire coal plants. Union Budget 2025-26 emphasised promoting indigenous nuclear technology for pressurised heavy-water reactors called Bharat Small Modular Reactors. It called for public-private partnerships with a modest funding allocation for nuclear energy. India recently reformed its nuclear regime legislation, licensing for nuclear power plants, and civil liability for nuclear damage with the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy Act, 2025 (SHANTI Act).