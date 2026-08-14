Failure, but please call it something else: The new language of losing

Consider the startup ecosystem in Bengaluru and Gurugram, where failure has acquired almost spiritual status. The entrepreneur who burns through millions building an app nobody uses is not a failure; he has changed direction. The app becomes a platform, then an ecosystem, then a “stealth venture”, while the investor who once called it revolutionary quietly stops taking your calls. The language changes faster than arithmetic. ~50 crore can evaporate; it has merely become a “learning”. Excel may disagree, but Excel has never raised a Series A. And everyone nods very seriously, as usual.
There was a time when an unsuccessful business was simply unsuccessful. It closed, people moved on, and the proprietor found another way to make a living. Today, failure gets a LinkedIn post, a photograph and a confession about vulnerability. “Three years ago, I thought I had it all figured out,” it begins, followed by lessons, grit and the declaration that failure was “the best thing that ever happened”. Nobody asks: what went wrong?