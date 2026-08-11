Good policy needs good process: Lessons for Modi government's reforms

On top of that, the government has now clarified that transactions between two individuals using UPI will remain free. An MDR can be levied only on merchant transactions, and this levy will depend on the merchant’s business turnover and perhaps also on the transaction value. These thresholds for determining the MDR levy will be decided by the UPI and Services Steering Committee, a body headed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates digital payment systems like UPI.

There is another reason to welcome the move that should facilitate the return of MDR in the UPI system. In an attempt to expand digital payments and improve financial inclusion, the government reduced the MDR to zero on UPI and RuPay debit card transactions between a person and a merchant in January 2020. The government also began providing a subsidy (estimated at about ₹2,000 crore last year) to help banks absorb that cost. This system is now being rolled back. Governments rarely withdraw a subsidy scheme once introduced. But it is reassuring that the government has now shown the courage to facilitate the reintroduction of MDR on persons-to-merchant transactions, though with threshold-based exemptions.