India's next scientific revolution needs patient philanthropic capital

The third is to fund what the rest of the capital cycle cannot price, risk. What no lender, no fund and no public committee can comfortably back is the work that is meant to fail most of the time. Backing that work calls for the most patient and risk-tolerant money, answerable to nobody but possibility.

The fourth is to fund what no market will ever price, because its beneficiaries are too poor or too scattered to form one. When a private firm moved to patent human genes, the Wellcome Trust raised its stake in the Human Genome Project until it had paid for a third of the sequence, and placed every letter of it in the public domain. The Gates Foundation’s 10-year grant of $70 million produced MenAfriVac, a meningitis vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India at under 50 cents a dose, for a disease whose sufferers could never have been a market. India, with its scientific base and manufacturing reach, is better placed than any other country to fund the science of the poor.